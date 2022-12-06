Civic polls: day after voting, both AAP and BJP claim to be in pole position

December 06, 2022 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

A day after votes were cast for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, both AAP and the BJP claimed they will coast past the majority mark. The Congress said its tally in the results, to be declared on December 7, will surprise many.

Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s MCD in-charge, stood by his party’s pre-poll assessment of winning 230 out of 250 wards. “We have done well in all areas and even dented the BJP in some of its bastions,” said Mr. Pathak.

BJP’s MCD election committee convener Ashish Sood said the party was confident of a “great victory”.

“We’ve got the full support of the people. There was no anti-incumbency. We’re winning the polls by a good margin,” said Mr. Sood, adding that Delhi will get a BJP Mayor.

Former Delhi Mayor and senior Congress leader Farhad Suri said the party received votes from all sections of the society. “Many in the media had written us off. But we are going to surprise them. Our traditional voters, including the poor and the middle class, are back with us in good numbers,” he said. The BJP, which has been at the helm of the city’s municipal corporations (now unified) for the last 15 years, flew in a galaxy of Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and senior party leaders in its campaign to secure a fourth consecutive term. The party, however, faced a tough challenge from AAP, which, after winning two successive Assembly polls, launched an aggressive campaign against landfills and alleged corruption in the MCD.

‘Banking on Congress’

A source in the Delhi BJP said the party is banking on the revival of the Congress in the Muslim-dominated wards to get an edge over AAP. The source, a senior party leader, added that the party has received inputs about the Congress getting nearly half of the minority votes. “We believe that they [Congress] have also done well in the slum areas of the city,” the source said.

Another BJP leader said the party’s city unit is divided over their assessment of the party’s performance. “While some believe that the party will cross the halfway mark, others feel we won’t get over 100 seats,” the leader said. “A couple of months ago, people gave us only 25-30 seats. Even if we get only 100 seats, it will be an honourable victory,” he added.