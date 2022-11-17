Civic polls: 1,389 candidates in fray, over 1,100 rejected

November 17, 2022 01:31 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

A total of 1,389 candidates were accepted and 1,131 rejected during scrutiny of nominations for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, said the Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.

“The scrutiny of pending applications, 65 in total, will be taken up by returning officers on Thursday. The most common grounds of rejection of nomination include incomplete nomination forms, missing affidavits and multiple nominations, among other reasons,” said a senior SEC official.

A total of 2,585 nominations were filed by 2,021 candidates. For the Bharatiya Janata Party, 246 nominations were deemed valid, while valid nominations for the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress stood at 247 and 242, respectively.

Of the 523 nominations by independent candidates, a total of 430 were accepted, 80 were rejected, and 13 remain under scrutiny. Nominations filed by candidates of CPI(M) and Bahujan Samaj Party stood at nine and 152, respectively, of which five and 134 were accepted.

BJP suspends 2 leaders

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP suspended local leaders Hariom Gupta and his wife Surekha, a former councillor from Chandni Chowk ward, for six years for indulging in “anti-party activities”.

According to the party’s list, former councillor Ravinder Kumar ‘Kaptan’ has been given the ticket to contest from Chandni Chowk. However, the BJP on Tuesday found out that Mr. Gupta had filed his nomination from the same ward using the party symbol.

Reacting to the party’s decision, Mr. Gupta reiterated his claim that he had filed the nomination “on State unit president Adesh Gupta’s directions”. “Now, if he has taken a U-turn, what can I do about it? They also did not give me a chance to explain my side,” he told The Hindu, adding that he had already resigned from all party posts.

