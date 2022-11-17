Civic polls: 1,389 candidates in fray, over 1,100 rejected

November 17, 2022 01:31 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

Nominations of nearly 250 candidates each of BJP, AAP and Congress have been cleared

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1,389 candidates were accepted and 1,131 rejected during scrutiny of nominations for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, said the Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The scrutiny of pending applications, 65 in total, will be taken up by returning officers on Thursday. The most common grounds of rejection of nomination include incomplete nomination forms, missing affidavits and multiple nominations, among other reasons,” said a senior SEC official.

A total of 2,585 nominations were filed by 2,021 candidates. For the Bharatiya Janata Party, 246 nominations were deemed valid, while valid nominations for the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress stood at 247 and 242, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the 523 nominations by independent candidates, a total of 430 were accepted, 80 were rejected, and 13 remain under scrutiny. Nominations filed by candidates of CPI(M) and Bahujan Samaj Party stood at nine and 152, respectively, of which five and 134 were accepted.

BJP suspends 2 leaders

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP suspended local leaders Hariom Gupta and his wife Surekha, a former councillor from Chandni Chowk ward, for six years for indulging in “anti-party activities”.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol

According to the party’s list, former councillor Ravinder Kumar ‘Kaptan’ has been given the ticket to contest from Chandni Chowk. However, the BJP on Tuesday found out that Mr. Gupta had filed his nomination from the same ward using the party symbol.

Reacting to the party’s decision, Mr. Gupta reiterated his claim that he had filed the nomination “on State unit president Adesh Gupta’s directions”. “Now, if he has taken a U-turn, what can I do about it? They also did not give me a chance to explain my side,” he told The Hindu, adding that he had already resigned from all party posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / election

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US