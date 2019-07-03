Delhi

Civic official relieved of duty for ‘assault’

Deputy Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Karol Bagh Zone Kapil Rastogi was relieved from duty after allegations of assaulting sanitation inspectors were made against him on Tuesday.

North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh said an enquiry would be launched into the allegation.

The sanitation workers also held demonstrations calling for action against the official, who has now been repatriated to his parent organisation.

