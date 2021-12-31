‘Civic hospital building a disaster in waiting’

New Delhi

31 December 2021 01:44 IST

AAP trying to create ruckus, says BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that the BJP was “ruthlessly” playing with the lives of people as treatment of patients was going on in North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Rajan Babu Hospital despite the building being declared “dangerous”.

“The hospital building is a disaster in waiting,” said AAP leader Atishi.

Responding to the allegation, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP was trying to malign the image of the hospital for “petty party politics”.

“The truth is that the front portion of the building, which is actually a covered verandah, has depleted and [was] recently declared dangerous while three-fourth of the building, which houses hospital wards, is safe and habitable,” he said.

In a video shot outside the building, Ms. Atishi showed a sign that read “warning, there is a dangerous building ahead. This way is closed”.

She claimed that the board was put up by the municipal corporation and yet patients were being treated in the building.

“By looking at this hospital today, one can see the BJP’s lust for money. They have abandoned the people of Delhi to die,” she said.

Responding to the allegations, North nunicipal corporation’s Standing Committee Chairman Jogi Ram Jain said two blocks at the hospital were under repair and patients were not undergoing treatment there. He said that the signboards declaring the building as “unsafe” were misleading.

“The buildings that were mentioned are block number 9, which is completely shut while block number 14 is partially shut. Previously, our engineering department had permitted repair work at these blocks. We are also awaiting a survey report of the hospital by a team from IIT Roorkee. The AAP only wants to create ruckus,” said Mr. Jain.