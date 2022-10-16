Civic elections on mind, Nadda to attack AAP govt. at mega rally today

BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda paying tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana on his birth anniversary in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

In what is being seen as a clarion call for civic elections in the Capital, BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, along with other senior party leaders, will address a mega rally at the Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, following a stocktaking exercise for the ‘Panch Parameswar’ conference, said on Saturday that this was the first time a party event was expected to witness the participation of nearly one lakh BJP workers in the Capital.

“The BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will give inspiration for a victory resolution to the workers tomorrow [October 16],” Mr. Gupta said. “Mr. Nadda will perform the Vijay Shankhnad [blow the victory bugle] from the Ramlila Maidan to dispel the negative atmosphere created by the [Arvind] Kejriwal government in Delhi,” Mr. Gupta said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to targetting the AAP government, Mr. Nadda will pitch the welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in detail so that “positive energy” can replace the “negativity” of the AAP Delhi government, the BJP said.

Mr. Nadda, according to party sources, is also likely to attack the Delhi government on alleged scams in various sectors of governance, which the BJP hopes will dent AAP’s image in States such as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where elections are due in coming months.

Tribute to Khurana

Mr. Nadda on Saturday paid homage to former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana at an event organised to mark his birth anniversary. Terming him a stalwart, Mr. Nadda said the BJP had become the “largest political party in the world” because of leaders like Khurana.

Mr. Nadda, who was delivering the first Madan Lal Khurana Memorial Lecture, said, “The BJP, now the world’s largest political party, was founded by stalwarts such as Khurana who never wavered from their ideology and showed a deep commitment towards the people.”

A true tribute to Khurana, he said, would be to seek inspiration from his life during which he exhibited that he was never after power but committed to an ideology with the objective to serve the people.

Traffic advisory

The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the BJP’s rally.

No traffic will be allowed on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Margfrom Minto Road to Kamla Market roundabout, JLN Marg(from Rajghat to Delhi Gate), Kamla Market roundabout to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate and Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate after 8 a.m. on Sunday, the advisory said.