Delhi

‘Civic bypolls to decide Delhi’s future’

Addressing a booth-level workers’ meeting in Seelampur ahead of the municipal bypolls, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said that this by-election is going to decide Delhi’s future for the next five years.

“This is not just the election of five wards, but also the semi-final to overthrow the corrupt 15-year rule of BJP in the civic bodies,” Mr. Rai said.

He claimed that the BJP engaged in politics of hatred during the Delhi Assembly elections. However, people voted for the AAP government and the same would happen in the civic bypolls as well.

