Civic body selling school plot much below market price, alleges Atishi

No sale, only joint lease agreement with private party: BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said the BJP-governed North Delhi Municipal Corporation is planning to sell a primary school in Shalimar Bagh and alleged corruption in the deal.

AAP leader Atishi said that after looting the money of the poor, the BJP was now robbing their children’s right to education by selling corporation-run schools.

"As of today, all the sitting councillors in the BJP-led MCD, its politicians and other workers are well aware that the people of Delhi are fed up with them and their misgovernance. They know that come MCD elections in April 2022, the people will vote them out of power in the MCD and bring the Aam Aadmi Party to replace them. This is why the sole remaining aim of the BJP these days is to make as much money as possible in these few months they have left, how to fill their pockets to the fullest," Ms. Atishi said.

The AAP has made multiple allegations in the past few months about the BJP-governed corporations selling off property at cheap rates.

Showing a document, Ms. Atishi said: “This is the agenda for the North MCD Standing Committee’s meeting to be held on 15th December. Item 113 in here states that a proposal for the sale of the MCD Primary School in Shalimar Bagh’s AC Block under North MCD will be introduced in this meeting. The situation of the MCD has become so dismal, that up until now we had heard that students are being compelled to leave schools and schools are being locked, but now the BJP-led MCD has resorted to selling off land meant for schools."

She said the school was being auctioned at a rate way below the market price. She added that “the Delhi Government is working day and night to educate children and the BJP is hell-bent on ruining their lives”.

“The 2,800-sq.m plot belonging to the MCD primary school in Shalimar Bagh is being sold off at ₹126 crore. If we estimate its worth in terms of commercial parking rates, it comes out to be ₹500 crore. That is how much it should be sold for,” Ms. Atishi said.

‘Baseless allegations’

Dismissing Ms. Atishi’s allegations as “baseless and concocted”, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said: “The North MCD is not selling the plot but has gone for a joint lease agreement with a private party for construction of 354 vehicles parking. Under the agreement, North MCD will get ₹126 crore and a half share in constructed car parking.”

He said that the plot, whose sale Ms. Atishi mentioned was allotted for construction of a car parking, after its land use was changed about 5 years ago.

“North MCD is not selling the plot but has gone for a joint lease agreement with a private party for construction of 354 vehicles car parking. Under the lease agreement North MCD will get ₹126 crore and a half share in constructed car parking,” he said.