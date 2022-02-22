Civic body polls to be held in April: State Election Commission

BJP has been in power across all three civic bodies for the last 15 years

The elections for Delhi’s three municipal corporations – north, south and east – will be held in April and the publication of the lists of polling stations will start from Wednesday, the State Election Commission’s (SEC) announced through a public notice on Tuesday.

A limit has been fixed on the number of voters per polling station - 1250 - due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the returning officers – in their respective wards – will publish the lists of polling stations.

“The general public, intending candidates and political parties can the same and file suggestions and objections, if any, with the respective Returning Officers up to 28.02.2022 [February 28, 2022],” the notice read.

The SEC had earlier released the list of reserved wards. The number of wards reserved for Scheduled Caste category stood at 20, 15 and 11 – for the north, south and east civic bodies respectively.

The north and south civic bodies have 104 wards each, while the East civic body has 64 wards.

The draft list of polling lists will be prepared based on the electoral roll of the Assembly constituencies – published on January 5, 2022, by Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer.

Delhi has a total of 70 Assembly Constituencies with a total of 13820 polling stations and 2684 polling locations.

Half of the 272 wards – across the three municipal corporations – are reserved for women. The BJP has been in power across all three civic bodies for the last 15 years – even prior to the trifurcation of the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi in 2012.