ADVERTISEMENT

Civic body must get ₹10,000 crore in the Budget, says Delhi Mayor

Published - July 21, 2024 01:17 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi (left) and Mayor Shelly Oberoi addressing a press conference on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking ₹10,000 crore for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the upcoming Budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Oberoi said the Delhi government had allocated ₹6,060 crore to the civic body in the current financial year. “However, the MCD receives no funds from the Centre,” she said.

Ms. Oberoi’s letter comes a day after Delhi Finance Minister Atishi made a similar demand, seeking ₹10,000 crore for infrastructure development in the Capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Finance Minister is scheduled to present the Budget on July 23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Attacking the Delhi government, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The Mayor has no moral right to demand more funds from the Centre as the Aam Aadmi Party (which is in power in the civic body), has destroyed the MCD by preventing the election of its Standing Committee.”

The constitution of the panel has been pending since the mayoral polls in February last year as AAP and the BJP have fought for control over it. The Standing Committee is the MCD’s main decision-making arm, which has executive powers to grant approval to projects worth over ₹5 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US