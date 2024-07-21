Civic body must get ₹10,000 crore in the Budget, says Delhi Mayor

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking ₹10,000 crore for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the upcoming Budget.

Ms. Oberoi said the Delhi government had allocated ₹6,060 crore to the civic body in the current financial year. “However, the MCD receives no funds from the Centre,” she said.

Ms. Oberoi’s letter comes a day after Delhi Finance Minister Atishi made a similar demand, seeking ₹10,000 crore for infrastructure development in the Capital.

The Union Finance Minister is scheduled to present the Budget on July 23.

Attacking the Delhi government, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The Mayor has no moral right to demand more funds from the Centre as the Aam Aadmi Party (which is in power in the civic body), has destroyed the MCD by preventing the election of its Standing Committee.”

The constitution of the panel has been pending since the mayoral polls in February last year as AAP and the BJP have fought for control over it. The Standing Committee is the MCD’s main decision-making arm, which has executive powers to grant approval to projects worth over ₹5 crore.