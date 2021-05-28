Civic body Mayors say desilting work will be completed before June 20

Civic body Mayors on Friday said the Municipal Corporations of Delhi would complete the desilting work of drains under the jurisdiction before June 20 prior to the onset of monsoon.

North body Mayor Jai Prakash said drains are mainly under the jurisdiction of five agencies in Delhi: the major ones are under the Public Works Department, DSIIDC, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Jal Board and then the municipal corporations.

“The outfall of small drains under the municipal corporations is in the bigger drains of these departments of the Delhi government. If all agencies work together before the monsoon, Delhi can be saved from waterlogging,” he said.

According to Mr. Prakash, there are 192 big drains with a depth of above four feet under the jurisdiction of North body and their length is 112.25 km, and the work of desilting of these drains is almost complete.

Request to Delhi govt.

“I request the Delhi government to take advantage of this lockdown and complete the process of desilting from its drains so that the situation of waterlogging does not arise in Delhi during the monsoon,” he said.

South DMC Mayor Anamika Mithilesh said the corporation had completed silt removal up to 60-65% adding that she had visited several locations to inspect silt removal work from the drains. She said there are 272 drains under the SDMC with a total length of 188.38 km, and about 16,000 metric tons of silt had been extracted from these drains.

East body Mayor Nirmal Jain said there are 219 drains under its jurisdiction with a total length of 121 km. He said the EDMC had a target of removing 46,000 MT silt from its drains and about 10,000 MT silt has already been removed so far and the remaining work will be completed by June 20.