Civic body hospital has stopped admitting patients: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged the North civic body had declared Balak Ram Hospital a COVID-19 care facility with 150 beds, but they have now stopped admissions at the facility without any prior notice.

“It seems that in Delhi, the BJP is fighting a war against the city’s people. Till date, in this struggle of Delhi, they have not done a single thing that could rescue the people. They have around 3,400-3,500 beds in Delhi. We held numerous press conferences, only after that were 300-400 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients. Even in that, they didn’t allow admission in half of the beds,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

‘A cruel joke’

“Balak Ram Hospital, which they declared would be a COVID-19 hospital and 150-200 beds were reserved for such patients. But without any order, without any information, the hospital was told verbally to stop taking COVID-19 patients. Now Balak Ram Hospital will not take COVID-19 patients,” the AAP leader said.

He added that even if the BJP can’t add more beds, they should not reduce existing beds for COVID-19.

“At least the two to three hospitals, where 200-300 beds are for COVID-19, don’t close them. This is a cruel joke played on the people of Delhi. AAP opposes this...,” Mr. Pathak said.