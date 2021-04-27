Civic body data show 3,472 deaths in 6 days

State government has listed COVID deaths at 2,127; BJP alleges lack of transparency

Almost 3,500 COVID patients were laid to rest in the city during the six-day lockdown by the Delhi government to contain the pandemic’s spread between April 19 and April 25, according to official data recorded by the Capital’s three civic bodies.

The Delhi government data, however, recorded a total number of 2,127 COVID deaths during the period with the BJP Opposition, which administers the civic bodies, accusing it of attempting to “suppress” the very occurrence of the deaths of 1,345 citizens due to the pandemic.

Left with no other option given the death toll, which rose incrementally every day, the Municipal Corporations of Delhi had to affect an increase of over 50% of the capacity at 28 crematoriums and burial grounds spread across the 11 municipal zones in the city.

By the time Delhi entered its second, week-long lockdown on Monday, the total count of cremations and burials undertaken over the six-day period stood at 3,472 and the capacity at such sites, which was 505 on April 19, had been increased up to 773 till the evening of April 25.

Fully stretched

Despite the increase, most facilities were stretched to their limits on a daily basis as the week progressed and, towards the end of the lockdown, many were performing last rites well over their capacity.

On April 20, for instance, the PK Road Cremation Ground saw 24 cremations opposed to its capacity of 15. Beri-Wala facility,which has a capacity of 12, saw 14, while 27 were performed at the Dwarka Sector 24 facility, which had a capacity of 23.

Three days later, on April 23, 29 cremations were performed at PK Road against a capacity of 15, 18 at Beri-Wala and 40 at Dwarka Sector 24 despite upgrading capacity to 32.

Till 6 p.m. on April 25, the PK Road facility recorded 35 cremations, Beri-Wala 24, and 41 in Dwarka Sector 24.

At Ghazipur, 27 cremations took place against a capacity of 25, 44 against a capacity of 36 at the Seemapuri Cremation Ground and the Paschim Vihar facility saw 57 cremations over three times its capacity.

Spokesperson fumes

“Why is the Delhi government, which claims to be transparent, trying to hide these deaths?” asked Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.

“The city’s cremation and burial grounds are overflowing with the bodies of COVID patients according to official civic body figures. There should be an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the government’s clear attempt to hide these figures,” he demanded.