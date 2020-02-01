Civic body conducts awareness workshop

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday held a workshop to create awareness on Coronavirus among doctors working in North body’s allopathic and AYUSH hospitals and dispensaries.

NDMC Chairman Dharmendra, after inaugurating the workshop, said that stress may be given to the prevention of the disease such as what should be done and what should be told to general public to prevent the transmission of the disease.

“Do not disseminate misinformation about Coronavirus through social media and such platforms may be used to sensitise people at large with correct information about this disease,” said the North body Chairman.