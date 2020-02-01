Delhi

Civic body conducts awareness workshop

more-in

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday held a workshop to create awareness on Coronavirus among doctors working in North body’s allopathic and AYUSH hospitals and dispensaries.

NDMC Chairman Dharmendra, after inaugurating the workshop, said that stress may be given to the prevention of the disease such as what should be done and what should be told to general public to prevent the transmission of the disease.

“Do not disseminate misinformation about Coronavirus through social media and such platforms may be used to sensitise people at large with correct information about this disease,” said the North body Chairman.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 1:41:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/civic-body-conducts-awareness-workshop/article30707239.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY