Civic body commissioners summoned

The Delhi Assembly’s environment committee has summoned the commissioners of the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations here over the problem of dust pollution, asking them to appear on Monday.
Road dust is a major contributor to Delhi’s pollution, yet the municipal corporations of Delhi are not deploying mechanical sweeping, the committee’s chairperson and AAP MLA Atishi said in a statement on Sunday.
“The civic bodies are responsible for rising dust levels in Delhi. A TERI report shows that they are not using mechanical sweeping machines, as mandated by the National Green Tribunal,” she charged.
The environment committee had received several complaints from different parts of the city on rising levels of dust and ensuing air pollution caused by the manual sweeping of roads carried out by the corporations, she added.
The civic body commissioners have also been asked by the committee to file a report on the implementation of NGT orders and TERI recommendations, use of mechanical sweepers, and steps taken to eliminate manual sweeping of roads in Delhi.
