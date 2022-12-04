Civic body begins makeover of Capital for G-20 summit

December 04, 2022 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

As India prepares to host the G-20 summit scheduled in September next year, beautification work has begun in New Delhi where the summit and various related events will be held.

Official sources in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said on Saturday that roads, kerbs, footpaths, and central verges in various parts of the city are undergoing a makeover by cleaning and refurbishing under the supervision of Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

“Works of cleaning the footpaths and kerbs using recycled water through pressure hoses from mobile tankers, so that dirt and paan/guthka stains can be removed, have begun on a regular basis at all the radial roads of Connaught Place,” said an official.

“Other sites where works have begun include Khan Market, India Gate Radial, ISBT, Ring Road, Mandi House, Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Pragati Maidan, Lodhi Road and Purana Qila Road, among others,” the official added.

The sources said that repairing and replacement of footpaths along with fresh painting of kerb stones is also being done. “Thousands of flowerpots with seasonal plants and flowers are being put along the footpaths and earthen side verges of roads,” they said, while adding that central verges of the roads are also being cleaned and freshly painted.

Saying that the L-G and senior officials of PWD, MCD, and NDMC were regularly monitoring the works, the sources said that the beautification drive is expected to be completed by the end of this month. “The cleaning exercise will continue on a regular basis,” they added.