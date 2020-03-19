Delhi

Civic bodieson guard tocombat virus

Various measures, including awareness campaigns, provision of medical staff and others are being undertaken by the municipal corporations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, civic bodies said on Wednesday.

Up to 10,000 patients have been screened at hospitals and dispensaries of the SDMC, the civic body said. Apart from this, meetings are being undertaken with hotel staff, Resident Welfare Associations and Market Associations to ensure mass awareness. The North Corporation said that public awareness campaigns would be carried out through RWAs.

Meanwhile, holy mass at all churches under the Archdiocese of Delhi have been suspended until further notice, said Archbishop of Delhi Anil Cuto.

