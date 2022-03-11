‘Civic bodies’ unification at least a year-long project’

BJP upbeat the exercise will spruce up the image of the corporations under the Centre; Opposition parties say the move will make no difference

The State Election Commission’s (SEC) decision to defer the announcement of dates for the civic polls in Delhi has irked the Opposition parties in the BJP-led municipal corporations – North, South and East.

The poll panel had cited a letter from the Centre, proposing unification of the three municipal corporations, as the reason for deferring the announcement. The Opposition — AAP and Congress — have termed the Centre’s intervention a “time-buying exercise, which will still not work in the BJP’s favour”.

Sources in the BJP said the Centre’s move has indeed paved the way for “at least a year-long project”, which would spruce up the image of the municipal corporations directly under the Union government and controlled by hand-picked bureaucrats.

Significant urban bodies such as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment are already under the Centre, given the administrative framework of the Capital.

Challenge for AAP

With a unified municipal corporation added to this list, the BJP will now be able to pit itself directly against the AAP government and attempt to erode the latter’s presence in Delhi in the run-up to the Assembly election due in 2025.

“These three urban bodies [DDA, Delhi Cantt. And NDMC], directly under the control of the Centre through bureaucrats, command tremendous influence in Delhi. After the municipal corporations’ unification, it would not be too far beyond the mark to say that Delhi will literally have two parallel governments – not only because they will function from the same city but also wield more or less equal powers,” a senior BJP leader said.

“Over the coming months, pending salaries will be paid, projects stuck in financial limbo will be completed and a parallel model of governance rife with achievements will be created by the BJP to compete with AAP’s so-called ‘Delhi Model’, so that the people can decide which party to rely on in 2025,” another senior BJP leader said.

A source in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said the civic body’s Commissioner had held a meeting on Thursday, which was attended by “many senior officials”. Financial details of the corporation, “including information regarding its liabilities”, were discussed during the meeting”.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior SEC official said any change to the current composition of the three municipal corporations “will lead to a change in the electoral process”. The process of taking a legal opinion on the development from the Centre’s end “is currently in limbo”, the official added.

“If the three municipal corporations remain as they are, then we are mandated to finish civic elections by May 18. But if the constitution of the corporations change, then there is no time limit, because it would be a new entity altogether,” the official said.

“The SEC will have to make fresh preparations for the polls, including the reservation of wards. Secondly, we don’t know what the Bill to be tabled in Parliament will comprise; we are clueless. We will have to follow those changes as well. However, we are hopeful of getting some clarity in the next five to seven days,” the senior official said.

According to a BJP source, the party’s State unit is likely to meet its national leadership over the unification and the way forward in the coming few days. “Now that the Assembly election results are out, evidencing how powerful the party [BJP] is across the country, the national leadership will direct its focus to Delhi. The Bill regarding unification will likely be tabled early but taken up towards the end of the Lok Sabha session, so we have more time to spruce up the municipal corporations,” a BJP source said.

‘Pre-planned move’

East municipal corporation’s Leader of Opposition (LOP) Manoj Tyagi (AAP) and his counterpart at the South civic body Prem Chauhan (AAP), asserted that the Centre’s intervention was a “pre-planned move”, which disrupted the SEC’s preparations to make the announcement of the civic election dates.

Mr. Chauhan referred to an instance during the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) House session on March 9, when an argument broke out between him and Mayor Mukesh Suryan around 3 p.m. The Mayor went on to suggest a delay in the conducting of civic polls in the city.

Two hours later, at the poll panel’s press conference at 5 p.m., State Election Commissioner S.K. Srivastava said the “letter from the Centre” conveying their move for a possible unification of the three corporations was received at “4.30 p.m.”.

“The Home Minister [Amit Shah], along with the sitting MPs, had planned the intervention much in advance,” said Mr. Chauhan.

“After the Mayor made the [poll delay] remark, I asked him where he got the information. The Mayor did not respond. This clearly means that it was a pre-planned strategy. The BJP knows that its councillors will not win [the upcoming civic polls]. The SEC now remains a puppet controlled by the Centre, while democracy has been ruined,” said Senior Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt.

Mr. Tyagi said the BJP will not be able to win the polls, regardless of the delay, because the “people are fed up with the corruption in the civic bodies”.

“The financial condition of the three corporations has been deteriorating since last year. The unification could have happened then but no action was taken. Previous Opposition parties at the civic level hardly raised issues on corruption, while the [civic] officials were also a part of the problem. AAP will win the elections, there is no doubt about it. The BJP adopts such moves when it sees its downfall,” said Mr. Tyagi.