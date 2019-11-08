Civic bodies told to maintain breastfeeding rooms

The Delhi High Court has asked the civic bodies to maintain their 100 breastfeeding rooms and set up more as early as possible.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar also asked the Delhi government to finalise its draft policy on setting up baby-care rooms — for breastfeeding and changing diapers — in public places.

With these directions, the court disposed of a petition filed on behalf of a mother and her newborn seeking breastfeeding facilities in public places. It noted that since the draft policy was ready and feeding rooms had been set up across the Capital, with more on the way, there was no further need to monitor the issue.

The government had told the court that its draft policy on baby-care rooms has been placed in the public domain to invite suggestions.

It added that the draft policy was circulated to all landowning departments and other public-dealing departments for comments.

The petition had sought breastfeeding facilities in public places away from “censuring and dishonourable looks”. It had contended that not providing such facilities amounts to “hampering” women’s right to privacy.