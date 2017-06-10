Civic bodies step up desilting ahead of rain

With monsoon in Delhi a few weeks away, the three municipal corporations are confident that the city roads won’t drown in rainwater this year.

The newly elected mayors have been chairing intersectoral meetings with various stakeholders to step up work on the pre-monsoon desilting of drains.

Repair work on hold

They are also sending out letters to agencies which are engaged in road digging and maintenance to fill all the craters and put the repair work on hold, till after the monsoon.

On Wednesday, South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat headed a meeting with the engineering department of the corporation and officials from 12 other government agencies. “The meteorological department has forecast more than expected rainfall this year. This means that all the departments will have to work together and work harder to tackle the problem of waterlogging,” Ms. Sehrawat said, adding that she had asked officials to prepare a file containing correspondence with the agencies concerned so that the matters can be escalated in case action is not taken by them.