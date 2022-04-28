Civic bodies should use bulldozers to clear garbage at landfills: Gopal Rai

North East MP Manoj Tiwari writes to Kejriwal, asks for meeting of all stakeholders to look into issues of garbage dumps

Smoke billowing at the Bhalswa landfill on Wednesday morning, a day after a massive fire broke out at the site. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A day after a massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday hit-out at the BJP-led municipal corporations — North, South and East — saying that the civic agencies should have used “bulldozers” to clear out the garbage.

On Tuesday night, Mr. Rai had asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the fire within 24 hours.

“The BJP-led municipal corporations did nothing about the mountains of garbage for the last 15 years. They indulged in corruption and these fires are a result of it,” said Mr. Rai.

The fire at Bhalswa was the fourth such incident at the city’s landfill sites in the last one month — three instances of fire were reported from east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill.

Tiwari letter to CM

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari (BJP) on Wednesday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to call an urgent meeting of all the stakeholders to look into issues emerging out of garbage dumps in the city, while calling the move a “knowledge sharing platform”.

Mr. Tiwari stressed the rising pollution levels in the city and added that “overaged” Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses were “catching fire” and the fire at Bhalswa landfill had led to production of “toxic smoke”.

“Let’s not just fix the responsibility for the problems associated with landfill sites and fires there, but also find a permanent solution to this health hazard. We are not here to score any brownie points in politics. I really, from the bottom of my heart, want you to call a meeting of all government and civic agencies for a meaningful and productive discussion to end this menace,” said Mr. Tiwari.

Responding to Mr. Tiwari’s statement, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said there was “no requirement for knowledge sharing” while adding that Mr. Tiwari should focus on “stopping corruption” at the corporation to fix issues.

“We also recently probed BJP leaders and councillors through the medium of the Vidhan Sabha Environment Committee to present a status report on the disposal of [waste] these landfill, which they refused to produce. The reason behind this is simply that the BJP is knee-deep in corruption when it comes to waste management... and hence it has no credible documents or status reports to share,” said Mr. Pathak.