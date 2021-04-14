Civic bodies should extend help to vendors, says AAP

New Delhi

14 April 2021 00:20 IST

‘Over 200 shops gutted in Shastri Park’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that a fire gutted around 272 municipal corporation stalls at Shastri Park furniture market. It further said that despite a court order, the BJP-ruled civic body failed to spend ₹60 lakh to develop stalls at the market.

“A few days ago, a massive fire gutted around 272 municipal stalls at Shastri Park furniture market. However, not a single councillor or Mayor or even a Standing Committee member of the BJP-ruled civic body has visited the affected area. Following a court order, 743 stalls were supposed to be put up for vendors evicted from Jama Masjid and Meena Bazar, which was the result of a long-drawn and hard-won battle. The municipal body was to spend ₹60 lakh to develop these stalls,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

“We also request the BJP-ruled civic bodies to extend help to vendors who lost their shops. When the Aam Aadmi Party councillors went to the area on Monday, shopkeepers complained of lack of roads and toilets. We also demand that the municipalities build such facilities,” Mr. Bharadwaj added.

