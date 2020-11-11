Civic bodies not giving medical aid to retired employees: AAP

‘Municipalities collected ₹221 crore for insurance’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations had collected ₹221 crore from their retired employees for cashless insurance in private hospitals, but did not pay a “single penny” to the clinics.

“This shameful act by the BJP has created havoc among the 34,000 retired employees and they are not getting any medical assistance. These people are suffering due to misgovernance and corruption of the BJP,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

“There are around 34,000 retired employees under the BJP’s North Corporation and East civic body. These people have opted for cashless insurance scheme and now they are suffering. The scheme is that the employee will pay certain amount of money to the corporations by which they will ensure free treatment in any Delhi hospital,” he said.

Under the scheme, the BJP-ruled civic bodies took money from every employee and these retirees had deposited around ₹221 crore in the account of the corporations, Mr. Pathak said. He said that the corporations were supposed to pay regular bills to the registered hospitals under the scheme but they did not pay a “single penny” to these hospitals.

“Today, 1.25 lakh civic employees are protesting due to non-payment of salaries. Around 34,000 pensioners have not received money for many months. Now, these retirees are not getting any health benefits,” Mr. Pathak said, while demanding that the civic bodies resolve the issues.