Civic bodies need funds from govt. to combat pollution: BJP

New Delhi

17 October 2020 00:17 IST

The Opposition BJP on Friday said the civic bodies are taking various steps to combat pollution but need funds from the Delhi government to carry on. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said air pollution recurs every year and the Delhi government makes new announcements but never implements what it promises. “The people of Delhi do not have any benefit of the Kejriwal government’s schemes because their plans are limited to just photography and publicity,” Mr. Gupta alleged. “It is the responsibility of the Delhi government to stop the pollution from increasing,” he added.

