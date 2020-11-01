‘Civic bodies must release pensions’

‘Condition of pensioners miserable’

The BJP-ruled municipal corporations should immediately release the pension of 24,000 people and stop doing politics over the issue, Aam Aadmi Party civic bodies’ in-charge Durgesh Pathak said on Saturday.

Mr. Pathak said that the BJP ran the corporations for 14 years, but if control over them was given to AAP for a year, then there would be a marked change.

“The condition of the families of pensioners is very bad... people are taking loans and using up their savings for survival,” he said.

“In Delhi, the BJP has been ruling the corporations for the last 14 years and in this time the party has completely ruined the civic bodies. Today, it is considered as the most corrupt department and most poorly governed,” he added.