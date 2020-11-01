‘Civic bodies must release pensions’

The BJP-ruled municipal corporations should immediately release the pension of 24,000 people and stop doing politics over the issue, Aam Aadmi Party civic bodies’ in-charge Durgesh Pathak said on Saturday.
Mr. Pathak said that the BJP ran the corporations for 14 years, but if control over them was given to AAP for a year, then there would be a marked change.
“The condition of the families of pensioners is very bad... people are taking loans and using up their savings for survival,” he said.
“In Delhi, the BJP has been ruling the corporations for the last 14 years and in this time the party has completely ruined the civic bodies. Today, it is considered as the most corrupt department and most poorly governed,” he added.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath