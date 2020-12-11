Civic bodies hiked around 11 different taxes, says AAP

‘Will hold mass movement against it’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations have hiked around 11 different taxes.

AAP calls move arbitrary

It said the party will tell people about this inhuman act of the BJP and organise a mass movement against such “arbitrary” tax hike.

“In the last three days, the three civic bodies under the BJP have presented their budgets and hiked different taxes. This will devastate the citizens who are already broken due to the pandemic. From property tax to commercial house tax, residential house tax, charges for a trade license, factory license, health license are among the 11 different taxes hiked by the civic bodies,” said AAP leader and civic body in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

He added that on one side the AAP-ruled Delhi government has not increased a single tax in the last six years and doubled the budget and on the other side, the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have betrayed people by “arbitrary” tax hikes.

He said the municipal corporations have hiked the professional tax.

‘Pay double amount’

He also said if any person in Delhi wants to open a factory now, then the she will have to pay double amount for license of the factory.

“The civic bodies have hiked the rate of trade license along with health license. They have also hiked commercial house tax, residential house tax and charge for cleaning garbage. They have also hiked education tax and tax for vacant land,” he said.

“AAP completely opposes all these tax hikes. We will go to the people of Delhi and apprise them regarding these tax hikes,” he added.