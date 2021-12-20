Civic bodies helping ‘parking mafia’: AAP

‘13 facilities sold at throwaway prices’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the BJP-governed municipal corporations have sold 13 multilevel parking complexes at throwaway prices to the “parking mafia”.

AAP leader Atishi said that to help the “parking mafia”, the corporations have also waived property tax of these parking complexes incurring losses in crores. She said that over ₹30 crore could have come to the exchequer if these 13 parking lots were sold properly.

Source of revenue

“A few days ago, we observed that the 13 multilevel parking complexes were auctioned off to private mafia at odd prices below the market rates. Clearly, they [BJP] are acting out of fear and haste as they are well aware that they are going to be ousted from power in the municipal polls. Hence, they have decided to sell as many assets of the corporations to private players as they can,” Ms. Atishi said.

For the last several years, she said, workers under the corporation have been going on strikes every two-three months, including sanitation workers, doctors, and nurses. They strike because the corporations do not pay their salaries on time and cite the excuse of not having enough funds and on the other hand, every single revenue source of the corporations have been tainted with corruption by the BJP, Ms. Atishi said.

“One of the major revenue sources for the municipal corporations is through parking and it plays a significant role in its budget. However, every kind of illegality and malpractice has plagued Delhi’s parking policy. This is why the income which should be generated through parking for all three civic bodies, doesn’t reach the corporations’ vault. The money which should be put towards paying the workers’ salaries goes into the pockets of the BJP leaders,” she said.

She said that because of all this, sanitation workers, doctors, nurses, are distressed as they are not receiving their hard-earned salaries on time and the general public faces trouble every time they need a place to park their vehicle.