Civic bodies get new mayors

New Delhi

25 June 2020 00:33 IST

Mayors to the three civic bodies here were elected on Wednesday along with members to the Standing Committees during voting undertaken at House meetings of the respective corporations.

With the BJP holding a majority in all three corporations, the Mayors and Deputy Mayors were elected from the party. In the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jaiprakash, who was Standing Committee chief earlier, was elected Mayor while councillor from Rohini- I, Ritu Goel, was elected his deputy.

In SDMC, Anamika Mithilesh, councillor from Rohini and Subhash Bhadana from C.R. Park were elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively.

In East Delhi, Nirmal Jain, who was the Leader of House earlier, was elected Mayor and Hariprakash Bhadur, councillor from Saboli, elected the Deputy Mayor.