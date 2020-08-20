Civic bodies’ fight against vector-borne diseases

Staff ReporterNew Delhi

The three municipal corporations in the city on Thursday launched a campaign to prevent the incidence of vector-borne diseases in their jurisdictions.

The campaign will be carried out in all corporations from August 25 to September 30, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said. It will involve spraying of insecticide and spreading awareness on prevention techniques, he added.

Mr. Prakash said that with an increase in rainfall conditions were favourable for the breeding of dengue and malaria and that there was a need to be cautious.

Highlighting the work being carried out to keep a check on mosquitoes, he said that in the first phase corporation employees were undertaking door to door checks and issuing challans at places founds to have mosquito breeding, at the second phase, gambujia fish were being released in reservoirs to destroy mosquito larvae and in the third phase insecticide was being sprayed.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation was also undertaking similar steps with the spraying of larvicide, Mayor Nirmal Jain said.