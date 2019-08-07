Delhi civic bodies’ desilting claims washed away

Moderate to heavy showers lashed the Capital on Tuesday morning and continued in several areas till afternoon.

The rain led to waterlogging on several roads and slowed down traffic during the morning rush hour causing inconvenience to residents. Delhi Traffic Police’s Twitter account was abuzz giving commuters real-time updates about traffic jams.

The most affected

The police said that traffic was slow on Rohtak Road, Mall Road, Tis Hazari, GT Karnal Road and Maharani Bagh among other areas and motorist were advised to reroute. Traffic was affected as the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards AIIMS was blocked due to breakdown of a large goods vehicle near Safdarjung Hospital.

While the municipal corporations had earlier claimed that 100% of city drains under its jurisdiction had been cleared before the monsoon, waterlogging was reported in as many as 40 areas according to the reports from zonal control rooms of the corporations. This included four areas in South Delhi, 17 areas in North Delhi and 19 areas in North Delhi.

Apart from this, the control rooms also reported fallen trees at 23 places in the city damaged buildings at four places. At Chandi Mahal in north Delhi, a fallen tree led to damaging a building as well. Complaining about the situation, B.S. Vohra, president of the Resident Welfare Association Bhagidari group tweeted “Heavy rain, sewers back flowing with dirty n stinky water. Is there none to look after the masses?”

According to the bulletin, from the Safdarjung Observatory which is the official reading of the Capital, there was 22.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 12.6 mm or rain in the 24 hours preceding that.

The rain brought some respite from the humid weather with the maximum temperature touching 30 degrees Celsius which was four degrees below normal for the season.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius which is normal for the season. Humidity ranged between 83% and 100%.

The Met Department has forecast a generally cloudy sky for August 7 with light to moderate rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 32 and 27 degrees respectively.