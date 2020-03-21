Civic bodies come up with alternative modes

Municipal Corporations in the city have come out with some alternative modes to carry out regular services in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak as well as taken various measures to curb its spread.

Citizens can now apply for domiciliary birth and death certificates through WhatsApp and emails, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said on Friday. Applications for the same can be submitted to notified WhatsApp numbers as per the zonal jurisdiction and prescribed fee can be deposited through PayTM and online payment gateways of the MCD.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation on its part said that it would be setting up ‘deposit boxes’ in each ward of its jurisdiction for collection of property tax, the last date for which is March 31. Property owners may fill the respective form and attach cheques that can be deposited at these boxes to avoid going to corporation offices, it said.

The civic bodies have also identified certain essential departments in the North body and heads of these departments may take a call regarding requirement and strength of staff to be present in the office, while 29 non-essential departments will work from home and be available through telephone and electronic media.

The SDMC announced that it would be closing 14 departments till March 31 with officials remaining available on telephone and online in case of any eventuality.