Civic bodies ban sale, storage of poultry

NEW DELHI

14 January 2021 00:43 IST

Step taken after cases of bird flu were confirmed in Delhi

The North, South and East Municipal Corporations of Delhi on Wednesday imposed a ban on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat by shops and restaurants with immediate effect. The steps were taken after cases of bird flu were confirmed in the Capital.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation ordered “complete prohibition of keeping live poultry birds, sale and purchase of poultry meat at shops and in restaurants and running processing and packaging units anywhere in the jurisdiction of the civic body from immediate effect”.

It added that in view of public health and safety, SDMC has asked people involved in poultry business to follow the prohibitory order properly. “If violated, action will be taken and their Meat Trade License will also be cancelled. Owners of restaurants are being ordered not to serve food containing poultry meat and eggs. Otherwise penal action will be initiated against them as per the law,” the order said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mayor of East Delhi Nirmal Jain said that the EDMC has increased vigilance in area and that the civic body is conscious about the health of the citizens.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in an order, said: “All meat and poultry shops and meat processing units in areas are prohibited to sell, store poultry or processed or packaged chicken meat with immediate effect, till further orders.”

Loss to businesses

The civic bodies’ decision has left the owners of meat shops and restaurants in the national capital worried as they termed the order “needless” and said it would cause a huge loss to their businesses.