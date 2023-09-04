Civic agencies, police go through G-20 checklist again

September 04, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up a control room at its Humayun Road disaster management centre to coordinate with various agencies, such as the Delhi police and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), during the G-20 Summit.

The control room, which will be operational till September 10, will ensure seamless delivery of civic services during the summit, said an official. NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay said a dedicated team will supervise and monitor all summit-related preparations.

Twelve senior officers have been appointed as nodal officers to facilitate coordination among the various NDMC departments at the Humayun Road control room.

The officers have also been tasked with ensuring seamless communication between the urban body and external agencies, NDMC Chairman Amit Yadav said.

The NDMC said its teams will work round-the-clock in four shifts and that three senior officers will oversee the control room. An official said 11 heads of departments will be part of the quick response teams created for the summit.

“The nodal officers have been instructed to maintain a logbook documenting all complaints and corresponding actions taken for each complaint,” a senior official said, adding that the council will enage over 3,000 workers for the upkeep of the New Delhi area during the summit.

Mr. Upadhyay said the disaster management centre, constructed in 2010-11, is a versatile facility equipped with a conference hall that can accommodate up to 80 people.

12,000 spots cleaned

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has deployed 52 mechanical sweeping machines to clean various parts of the city, including Pragati Maidan and Old Delhi.

She told reporters that the civic body is also carrying out anti-larval spraying in all wards. She added that teams have also been created to ensure cleanliness in areas near hotels, tourist spots, and the airport.

The MCD has cleared 12,000 garbage dumping spots in Delhi over the past 24 hours, an official said. Ms. Oberoi and Aam Aadmi Party’s MCD in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, visited Laxmi Nagar and Narayana Vihar on Sunday morning to take stock of the civic body’s work.

Delhi Police held full dress rehearsals for the G-20 Summit on Sunday. An officer said police carcades moved from different parts of the national capital towards the New Delhi district.

The first rehearsal was held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the second between 9.30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and the last between 12.30 p.m. and 4 p.m., a senior officer said.

‘Use metro for airports’

The police advised people to use metro services for commuting to the airport as well as New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations during the dress rehearsals.

The police also advised people to follow real-time traffic updates on the ‘G-20 Virtual Help Desk’ to get route suggestions for commuting to the airport, railway stations or bus terminals.