Civic agencies, officials, political leaders join Swachhata drive

October 02, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the campaign, the L-G inspected various spots, including the Shahdara drain, Vijay Ghat, and Raj Ghat. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Several civic bodies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), conducted cleanliness drives across multiple locations in the national capital on Sunday to observe the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.

Several officials led by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also participated in the hour-long nationwide drive.

Many senior political leaders, including BJP national president J.P. Nadda, also joined the programme held on the eve of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The MCD organised events at more than 500 locations, which saw the participation of various MPs, MLAs, councillors, Residents’ Welfare Associations and civic body employees.

The NDMC’s drive was conducted at 356 locations, including 103 parks and 20 slums under its jurisdiction.

As part of the campaign, Mr. Saxena inspected various spots, including the Shahdara drain, Vijay Ghat and Raj Ghat. “A total of 3,000 tonnes of silt and waste was removed in the last four days from the Shahdara drain after Mr. Saxena’s intervention,” a Raj Niwas official said.

