Civic agencies join hands to roll out red carpet for G-20 delegates

September 09, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

For more than six months, several agencies, including the Public Works Department (PWD), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), have worked in tandem to carry out extensive beautification drives in the city to prepare it for the two-day G-20 Summit, which starts on Saturday.

Several key road stretches have been adorned with fountains, sculptures, banners, and greenery. Tricolours and G-20 logos, along with the theme, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) have been installed at several places in the New Delhi district. The PWD revamped 40 stretches in the national capital, such as the Aurobindo Marg, Nehru Marg, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, Ring Road, Bhairon Marg, and Purana Qila.

It also lit up many dark spots by installing street lights, facade lights, and decorative lights on trees.

Similarly, the MCD gave a facelift to several stretches in the city by installing wall art showcasing the country’s heritage through murals on Indian dance forms, freedom fighters, and prominent national structures.

The New Delhi area, under the NDMC, saw the installation of five fountains along with statues of lions, horses, and panthers.

The makeover

A Raj Niwas official said, “A total of 61 roads have been beautified in the last few months, including stretches in Saket, Vasant Kunj, Pragati Maidan, and Nehru place.”

The official added that the stretches that the G-20 dignitaries are expected to visit have been decked up with marigolds. The stretch in front of Pragati Maidan, the summit venue, decorated with fountains, G-20 logos, and Tricolours, became a popular spot for the residents until restrictions kicked in from Friday morning, with many visiting the spot to click selfies.

