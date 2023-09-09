HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Civic agencies join hands to roll out red carpet for G-20 delegates

Work started over six months ago, with several agencies, including PWD, MCD, and NDMC, working in tandem to spruce up the city for the summit; PWD revamped 40 key stretches, MCD put up art installations, NDMC put up sculptures, fountains

September 09, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

For more than six months, several agencies, including the Public Works Department (PWD), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), have worked in tandem to carry out extensive beautification drives in the city to prepare it for the two-day G-20 Summit, which starts on Saturday.

Several key road stretches have been adorned with fountains, sculptures, banners, and greenery. Tricolours and G-20 logos, along with the theme, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) have been installed at several places in the New Delhi district. The PWD revamped 40 stretches in the national capital, such as the Aurobindo Marg, Nehru Marg, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, Ring Road, Bhairon Marg, and Purana Qila.

It also lit up many dark spots by installing street lights, facade lights, and decorative lights on trees.

Similarly, the MCD gave a facelift to several stretches in the city by installing wall art showcasing the country’s heritage through murals on Indian dance forms, freedom fighters, and prominent national structures.

The New Delhi area, under the NDMC, saw the installation of five fountains along with statues of lions, horses, and panthers.

The makeover

A Raj Niwas official said, “A total of 61 roads have been beautified in the last few months, including stretches in Saket, Vasant Kunj, Pragati Maidan, and Nehru place.”

The official added that the stretches that the G-20 dignitaries are expected to visit have been decked up with marigolds. The stretch in front of Pragati Maidan, the summit venue, decorated with fountains, G-20 logos, and Tricolours, became a popular spot for the residents until restrictions kicked in from Friday morning, with many visiting the spot to click selfies.

Related Topics

Delhi / G20

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.