Citywide drive for lane discipline from April 1

March 23, 2022 23:30 IST

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced a citywide drive to enforce lane discipline among vehicle users from April 1. As part of the drive, segregated lanes will be marked on the streets exclusively for buses and goods carriers from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m..

Drivers aboard vehicles belonging to other categories will be liable to be slapped with fines of ₹10,000 prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act. All lanes, however, will be allowed to be utilised by all categories of vehicles between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

While 46 major corridors across the city have been identified for the drive — which will be carried out in two shifts by Transport Department officials — it will first kick off on 15 stretches.

These stretches, measuring from around 10 to over 16 kilometres, include Aurobindo Marg to Andheria Mod, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, ISBT Kashmere Gate to Sarai Kale Khan and Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Kuan among others.