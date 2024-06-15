City’s water production fell by 66 MGD over past week, says Atishi

Water Minister Atishi on Friday said the quantity of water being produced by Delhi’s water treatment plants has seen a continuous fall over the past week due to insufficient supply by Haryana.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been accusing the Haryana government of not releasing the city’s share of water in the Yamuna river through the Munak canal, causing a water crisis in the national capital.

“Due to less water reaching the Yamuna, water production in Delhi is decreasing continuously,” the Minister wrote in a post on X. She said usually 1,005 MGD (million gallons per day) of water is produced in the city, as was the case on June 6. However, on June 7, the quantity reduced to 993 MGD and kept decreasing due to the shortage of water, so that on June 13, only 939 MGD of water was produced in the city.

Attacking the Delhi government, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said it was regrettable that with over half of the city facing a water crisis, “Atishi, instead of working to fix leakages in pipelines and stopping the theft of water by the mafia, is trying to mislead Delhiites by issuing cooked-up figures on social media.”

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh slammed the BJP and its seven MPs in Delhi for not getting Delhi its rightful share of water.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police seized two water tankers near the Munak canal believed to be used in the theft of water. Munak canal is the point from where Yamuna enters the city from Haryana. The development comes two days after the Lieutenant-Governor ordered the deployment of police personnel in the area to check water theft.

“We have seized two water tankers and registered two FIRs under the Environment Protection Act. To further check the activities of the water mafia, we have deployed over 50 personnel who guard the 15-km stretch near the canal in shifts. Pickets have been put up in the area,” a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress unit chief Devender Yadav demanded that a special session of the Assembly be convened to discuss the crisis. He added that the Delhi Government had not taken any effective steps to address water shortage in the past 10 years due to which people are being seen running after water tankers in the city.