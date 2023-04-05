City’s wanted gangster Deepak ‘Boxer’ arrested in Mexico: Delhi Police

April 05, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

Deepak ‘Boxer’, one of Delhi’s most-wanted gangsters, has been arrested in Mexico with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States, Delhi Police’s Special Cell said on Tuesday.

He will be brought back to India later this week, the police said, adding that the dreaded gangster was planning to cross over to the U.S.

The FBI has offices around the globe. These offices — called legal attachés or legats — are located in U.S. embassies.

Head of the dreaded Gogi gang, Deepak was wanted in connection with the killing of builder Amit Gupta on August 23 last year in north Delhi’s Burari. Deepak had claimed responsibility for the killing on Facebook, saying the builder was killed because of his proximity to the rival Tillu gang.

A former national-level boxing champion, Deepak took over the reins of the Gogi gang after the killing of gangster Jitendra Gogi in the Rohini court complex here in 2021. Gogi was shot dead by two assailants, who were also killed in retaliatory fire by the police.

In a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said, “An input was received in January regarding Deepak. He made a fake passport in the name of Ravi Antil from Bareilly and took a flight from Kolkata to Dubai. From Dubai, he went to Almaty in Kazakhstan and then to Turkey. He then headed for Spain and reached Mexico after taking multiple routes.”

Kolkata to Cancun

Mr. Dhaliwal added that the police zeroed in on him in Cancun, Mexico.

According to the police, Deepak was planning to enter the U.S. with the help of human traffickers to join his other associates and run their gang successfully from international states and jails.

According to sources, it would have cost Deepak ₹40 lakh to cross into the U.S. illegally through human traffickers, using the ‘donkey method’ — an illegal way of entering a foreign land through multiple stops in other countries. Sandeep, Deepak’s cousin who lives in California, is also suspected to have helped the gangster evade arrest, the police said.