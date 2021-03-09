City’s economy likely to suffer 5.6% hit due to COVID-19: L-G

‘Delhi, Centre worked in tandem to safeguard people’s lives’

The city’s economy is expected to suffer a contraction of 5.6% in its Gross State Domestic Product due to the impact of COVID-19, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal said during his inaugural address for the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s budget session here on Monday.

‘Biggest challenge’

It was an unprecedented year due to the impact of the virus on all sectors, he said, adding that COVID-19 was the biggest challenge faced by the people of Delhi, which both the State government and the Centre had to collaborate to face.

“My government, together with the Central government, garnered all resources to ensure preventive and curative actions to safeguard the life of citizens of Delhi,” he said.

Measures taken

The L-G then outlined measures taken by the Delhi government in dealing with the pandemic, including raising the number of hospital beds, setting up of plasma banks and the home isolation model.

The House, which commenced proceedings by paying homage to farmers, who had died during the ongoing protests against three farm laws, as well as victims of a natural disaster in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, then progressed with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidlan to commemorate International Women’s Day.

He also highlighted the Delhi government’s work in various fields during 2020-21 in sectors, including education, social welfare, rehabilitation of slum-dwellers and successfully meeting the demand of water in the city.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, termed Mr. Baijal’s address a “bundle of lies” and a “tale of broken promises”.