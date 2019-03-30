City’s AQI plummets due to dusty winds

Dusty winds blowing from as far as Afghanistan and neighbouring Rajasthan have increased the pollution levels in the national capital, with the air quality plummeting to the ‘poor’ category on Friday, authorities said.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) officials said the rise in pollution might be due to dusty winds flowing from the western side, including Rajasthan and Afghanistan. According to CPCB data, the overall air quality index of the city was at 232, which falls under the ‘poor’ category.

The level of PM2.5 was recorded at 103 and the PM10 level was recorded at 226, it said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the overall air quality in Delhi is in ‘poor’ category. On Thursday, the pollution was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category. “This deterioration is attributed to medium to long range transport of dust from western side of Delhi [including Rajasthan and Afghanistan] due to favourable upper wind conditions,” the SAFAR said.

It said the impact is likely to last until Saturday. “The air quality will continue to be in poor category for tomorrow [Saturday] as well. It is predicted to improve to moderate category by Sunday,” it added.

Long-range dusty winds had increased the pollution level in the Capital by several folds in June last which had slipped to severe category.