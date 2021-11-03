City’s air quality drops to ‘very poor’ level

Situation to remain same till Deepavali

The Capital’s air quality worsened to the “very poor” level on Tuesday and is expected to remain in the same category for the next two days, according to official data.

The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to PM2.5, a chief pollutant, in Delhi is expected to go up from 6% on Tuesday to 20%-38% on Deepavali and the next two days, said government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) in a statement.

The number of active fire counts in the region was 1,795 on Tuesday.

“Delhi’s AQI is in the very poor category and likely to remain so for the next two days,” said SAFAR.

The AQI of Delhi was 303 on Tuesday, up from 281 on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours and is considered the day’s AQI.