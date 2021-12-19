City witnesses first ‘cold day’ of season

People keep themselves warm on a cold Saturday night.

NEW DELHI

19 December 2021 00:52 IST

Minimum temp. likely to dip to 5°C today

Delhi witnessed its first ‘cold day’ of the season on Saturday. The mercury dipped to six degrees Celsius which was two degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature was 17.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the average for this time of the year, according to India Meteorological Department.

Both the maximum and minimum temperature settling at the season’s lowest.

Delhi’s forecast for December 19 shows a mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. “Cold day conditions with cold wave at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 18° and 5° Celsius respectively,” it reads.

Advertising

Advertising

The Capital’s weather has been influenced by cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailing in some parts of north Rajasthan and Punjab.

“Dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph and markedly below normal maximum temperatures are prevailing over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan since past three days, enhancing the adverse impact of the cold wave conditions, which are likely to prevail during next three days and improve thereafter,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

According to the IMD, when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below the normal, it is said to be a ‘cold day’.

With strong winds blowing over the city on Saturday, the AQI was in the ‘poor’ category with a score of 291, based on the average data from 24 monitoring stations at 4 p.m. The AQI is likely to stay ‘poor’ till December 22 and go into the ‘very poor’ category from December 23.