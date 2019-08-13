City wakes up to rain, witnesses dip in mercury

It was a pleasant start to the week with Delhiites waking up to light rainfall that lasted till noon in several parts of the city.

Although the humidity hovered between 85% and 69% making the weather sultry, the maximum temperature settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius which was two degrees cooler than the previous day.

While the Safdarjung observatory recorded 2.2 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road received 10.8 mm. The weather station at Palam received much less at 0.6 mm.

The Met department has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 35 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively. The Met department has also forecast light to moderate rain/thundershowers between Tuesday and Thursday and strong surface winds during the day on Friday.