City traffic police at the receiving end of road rage

New Delhi

17 December 2021 00:57 IST

Nearly 100 cases of obstruction, assault reported since 2018; automated challan system, camera-based regulation have helped minimise scuffles to a great extent

From being dragged on a car’s bonnet to getting involved in both verbal and physical scuffles with drivers, traffic police personnel have faced it all while on duty across the city’s 53 traffic circles in 12 districts.

Six days ago, traffic police constable Mukesh, deputed at Kalkaji Circle, was hit by an SUV when he signalled it to stop after jumping a red light at the T-point in Pul Prahladpur. Mukesh fell on the road and sustained injuries while the errant driver fled the spot.

Number of cases

According to sources, nearly 100 cases of obstruction of duty, criminal force or assault have been lodged in police stations where traffic personnel have been verbally abused or assaulted as a result of scuffles with drivers.

According to senior traffic police officers, these cases pertain to instances where IPC Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 353 (assaulting or using criminal force to any person being a public servant) have been used to lodge an FIR. “These IPC Sections are invariably invoked…other provisions are used based on severity of the offence,” the officer said.

In 2018, 20 such cases were lodged, in 2019, there were 25 cases, while last year there were 24 cases and in 2021, till October, as many as 25 cases have been registered, senior officers disclosed.

In another recent instance of assault on a traffic policeman in Rohini, a driver allegedly bit an assistant sub-inspector’s finger when the latter stopped and asked him to show the car’s documents.

Unavoidable situations

According to senior traffic officers, constables and other staffers posted at various circles are specifically briefed on avoiding any confrontation with commuters and act strictly as per law.

“Such incidents are unavoidable as commuters might think they are on the right side of the law while the traffic inspector might think otherwise...in any such occurrence which turns to a physical brawl, an FIR is registered at the nearest police station under the relevant sections,” said an ACP-level officer, requesting anonymity.

Another officer said that in order to minimise physical scuffles, automated challan system or e-challans have helped to a great extent, ensuring camera-based regulation of traffic violations.

“Though the numbers are worrying, the digitisation of the challan system have helped reduce such incidents of police-commuter violence. We have also trained our staffers to use Violation Over Camera Application (VOCA) on their mobiles, through which any car violating traffic laws can be captured along with its registration number and a notice is automatically generated,” another traffic officer said, requesting anonymity.