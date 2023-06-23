City to host festival of libraries 

June 23, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

A unique festival of libraries to be held in the city will launch a special ranking system for libraries across India. Aimed at encouraging a culture of reading, the two-day festival, to be held on August 5-6, will also hold exhibitions on allied crafts like cartography, calligraphy and cursive writing besides setting in motion the creation of a crowdsourced directory of all reasonably large collections of books in the country.

The festival will highlight iconic libraries from across the world in order to initiate a conversation on the modernisation and digitisation of libraries in India and discuss a special policy for development of libraries down to village and community levels, a senior official in the Ministry of Culture told The Hindu.

India has 54,856 public libraries. The Culture Ministry through the Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRL) promotes public library systems and services in India. The RRRL foundation provides annual funding and support to nearly 6,000-7,000 libraries across the country, as of now.

The government had in 2014 also launched a special mission called the National Mission on Libraries (NML) with a budget allocation of ₹400 crore. Under the scheme, six libraries under the Culture Ministry, 35 Central libraries in States and 35 district libraries are to be developed as model libraries with an emphasis on developing these libraries in economically backward districts. It also aims to provide 629 district libraries across the States with digital network connectivity.

The August event is likely to be attended by organisers of literary festivals, well-known authors, publishing houses, proprietors of book cafes and translators.

“It aims to bring together stakeholders across the board, from librarians and academics to district collectors of 100 aspirational districts and directors of model libraries to develop a roadmap for encouraging libraries to become the drawing rooms of the community,” the official said.

Panel discussions on best practices in libraries from across the globe and technical advancements like translating software, audiobooks and podcasts are also lined up. Parallelly, focused sessions have been planned to discuss existing and proposed schemes for Indian libraries and their collections like the ‘National Mission for Manuscripts’, ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ and ‘Indian Library Standards and Benchmarking’.

The festival will include an exhibition on tribal fonts and scripts, showcase cartographic archives, calligraphy types and cursive writing styles in 22 vernacular languages from across India and an award ceremony felicitating libraries that have done exemplary work at the national, state, district and village level along with institutional and individual libraries.

It will be open to both private and public libraries as well as book collections at community and village levels.