City temperature likely to rise in coming days

NEW DELHI

05 April 2021 00:50 IST

Partly cloudy sky forecast for two days

The minimum temperature in Delhi rose to 14 degrees Celsius on Sunday which was five degrees below the normal after a low of 11.7 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees below normal on Saturday.

The MeT Department has forecast that cool winds that brought about the fall in the minimum temperature had abated and that the temperatures were likely to rise in the coming days. The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal for the season.

The temperature had fallen in the national capital over the week after the hottest day in March in 76 years was recorded on March 29 when the city experienced a heat wave as the temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast for Monday reads “partly cloudy sky with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering between 37 and 17 degrees Celsius respectively”. The partly cloudy sky is likely to continue for two more days with “thundery development” on Wednesday, it said.

The sky is expected to be clear on Thursday with strong surface winds. The maximum temperature is likely to stay between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius and is unlikely to reach 40 degree Celsius mark in the coming week as it did on March 29.