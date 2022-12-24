ADVERTISEMENT

City sees season’s coldest morning, fog in many parts

December 24, 2022 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

Identification of sources of pollution on real-time basis begins

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic moves amid fog in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A shallow layer of fog engulfed parts of the Capital on Friday morning, reducing visibility to 500 metres, as the city recorded the season’s coldest morning. The India Meteorological Department said the mercury fell to 5.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s normal. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said identification of sources of air pollution on a real-time basis has started in the city. “The Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur’s Real Time Source Apportionment Study are helping with pollution related data in a proactive manner,” he said, adding that officials have been told to take action to reduce pollution based on the study’s findings. “Delhi Government will place the analysis before CAQM so Centre too can act upon the problem,” he added.

