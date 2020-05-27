City sees record 792 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi

27 May 2020 23:31 IST

Delhi govt. reports 15 more deaths, taking the total to 303

The Capital registered 792 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 15,257, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday. This is the biggest single-day jump in cases in the city so far. On May 22, Delhi had seen 660 new cases in just 24 hours.

Also, 15 more deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the total to 303. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the 15,257 cases, 7,264 people have recovered and there are 7,690 active cases. A total of 1,84,362 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the city.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in Delhi on March 2. Till April 30, only 3,515 cases were reported, but then 11,742 cases — or 76.96% of the total cases — were reported in just 27 days in May.

Containment zone

After the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government on May 18 raised the issue of decreasing number of containment zones in the city even though the number of COVID-19 cases was increasing, the number of such zones has increased from 73 on May 18 to 96 on Wednesday, according to the bulletin.

A containment zone has a stricter form of the lockdown and people are not allowed to enter or leave the sealed off areas.