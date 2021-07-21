City sees rain, waterlogging for 2nd day in a row

Motorists caught in a spell of rain in New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

NEW DELHI

21 July 2021 00:52 IST

Partly cloudy sky with light rain likely today

Monsoon showers lashed Delhi for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with the Capital receiving 6.3 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

At least two incidents of wall collapse were reported, while some low-lying areas in the city were inundated with rainwater. Traffic jams were also reported from across the Capital.

The maximum temperature settled at 31.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 24 degrees Celsius, which was also three degrees below normal.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with very light rain/thundershowers on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 34 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said eight complaints of waterlogging were received and 12 tree-uproot incidents were reported. North and east civic bodies officials said no waterlogging was reported in their jurisdiction.

The Public Works Department (PWD) was, however, inundated with waterlogging complaints in the evening. Prominent locations such as the Pul Prahladpur underpass, where a youth drowned on Monday, was “more or less dried up” during the day before a sudden shower reversed the situation, said the department.

‘At least 30 complaints’

“We received a handful of complaints at the control room during the day before they started pouring in after 5.30 p.m. Till a little after 8 p.m., at least 30 complaints were received,” a PWD official said. Former North body Mayor Jai Prakash chaired a meeting with the market and residential association representatives as well as officials to address monsoon-related issues in the area.